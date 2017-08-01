D.C. rapper Yung Gleesh is no stranger to controversy, but he is determined to stay focused on his music in the latter half of 2017. Returning with a big collaboration this week, Playboi Carti and Lil Yachty pop on “WWTW.”

Call it mumble rap at it’s best or just the freshman squad doing what they do, the Yung Pvps-produced track is racking up thousands of plays by the minute. Get into the wave below.