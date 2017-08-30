It’s no secret by now that Insecure’s Yvonne Orji is a 33-year-old virgin. The actress previously revealed that she has taken an oath of chastity until marriage. And while she recently told the Los Angeles Times that she is proud of her decision, it seems that a lot of people on Twitter are not. For some reason, Twitters users engaged in a heated debate concerning Orji’s sex life.

The star never asked for anyone’s opinion, but she got a handful of negative comments on social media, some of which were shaming her because of her choice. Many even went so far as to say they feel sorry for her.

Being a virgin at 33 not because you're asexual, or have an issue attracting partners, but because of religion is sad. Not sorry. https://t.co/xxVFXS90sR — clarke (@radicalhearts) August 23, 2017

Yuck RT @PageSix: #Insecure star Yvonne Orji is proud of her virginity at 33 https://t.co/Y2L0kDwCeE pic.twitter.com/dNdYS240Ir — A Scoff  (@GiveItUp4_Ty) August 24, 2017

But deep in the trenches of the Twitter debate, some fans expressed their admiration for Orji. “Yvonne Orji is goals mate. Not because she’s a virgin but because she’s unashamed to speak about it & link it to her faith in this day & age,” one person tweeted. Others blasted the critics for having the audacity to comment on another woman’s choice.

Ayesha Curry: "I like to cover up"

*outrage* Yvonne Orji: "I'm a virgin at 33"

*outrage* Amber Rose: *post nudes*

Yall: "yasss girl!" — Jyn Erso (@Immaculate__ICE) August 24, 2017

I think we can let Yvonne Orji live her best virgin life and also discuss how virginity and chastity are constructs made up by men and… — theMnd (@mnd_dollf8ced) August 24, 2017

Yvonne Orji is goals mate. Not because she's a virgin but because she's unashamed to speak about it & link it to her faith in this day & age — king woman (@ImaniDH) August 24, 2017

Sad thing is Yvonne Orji even said she rather wait for the right person instead. The fact that you don't get that is troubling — Ness Da KNG (@TheRealKingNess) August 23, 2017

As for Yvonne, she has said that her virginity doesn’t define her. “I am a virgin, but there’s other things about me,” she told the LA Times. If people are so concerned with the actress getting laid, they can check out Insecure every Sunday, during which Orji’s character Molly lets her freak flag fly.