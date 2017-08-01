Last week, Houston rapper Z-Ro was arrested for allegedly beating his girlfriend, Just Brittany, for more than two hours. Ro denied the allegations and said Brittany made up the claim for a reality television show storyline. However, a new song by the 40-year-old artist seems to validate Just Brittany’s allegations.

On “Sorry,” Ro raps about putting his hands on a woman he only wanted to spend money on and time with. TMZ reports sources close to Just Brittany say the song was an apology of sorts from the No Love Boulevard rapper who recorded it after the alleged beating.

The lyrics: “I’m sorry, baby; I’m sorry, baby / I just can’t be your ho / I can’t believe I put my hands on you, I ain’t wanna do it, I was trying to blow 20 grand on you / The f*** is man gon’ do with all this ungratefulness and hatefulness from the people I deal with and the woman I chill with.”

Z-Ro has yet to make a public statement. Listen to “Sorry” below.