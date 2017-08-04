Zendaya, Joe Biden And More Celebrate The Internet Holiday Known As #ObamaDay
A blessed earsthstrong is in order for former president Barack Obama, who’s birthday is now a special internet holiday.
On Friday (Aug. 4) tributes began pouring in from close friends and fans of Obama, who turned 56-years-old. Joe Biden, former first lady Michelle Obama, Ava DuVernay, Zendaya and many more have sent well wishes to everyone’s favorite president. As The Sacramento Bee points out, there are several places that acknowledge Obama’s day as an actual holiday. Illinois voted to commemorate the day but never made it into a national holiday.
The official Obama Day holiday is in Kenya, where it was declared in 2008.
Check out sweet tributes to Obama below.
