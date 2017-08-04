A blessed earsthstrong is in order for former president Barack Obama, who’s birthday is now a special internet holiday.

READ The Obamas Attain Peak Happiness While Rafting In Bali

On Friday (Aug. 4) tributes began pouring in from close friends and fans of Obama, who turned 56-years-old. Joe Biden, former first lady Michelle Obama, Ava DuVernay, Zendaya and many more have sent well wishes to everyone’s favorite president. As The Sacramento Bee points out, there are several places that acknowledge Obama’s day as an actual holiday. Illinois voted to commemorate the day but never made it into a national holiday.

The official Obama Day holiday is in Kenya, where it was declared in 2008.

Check out sweet tributes to Obama below.

Happy birthday to the last real president America may ever have before we become the USSA. #ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/6MpK6joT4Q — Travon Free (@Travon) August 4, 2017

In honor of #ObamaDay, here's a pic of 44 with his queen and my boss: pic.twitter.com/qjRNMXjMmp — Jamilah Lemieux (@JamilahLemieux) August 4, 2017

Happy Birthday President Obama! @JoyAnnReid and fellow journalists meet with #Obama in this archival photo from his presidency #ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/r0GMq5CjyW — AM Joy w/Joy Reid (@amjoyshow) August 4, 2017

.@barackobama walking out to “all i do is win” will never get old 😂 #obamaday pic.twitter.com/ogsFHGQ3eC — Genius (@Genius) August 4, 2017

Happy Birthday Obama! We all miss the grace and dignity you brought to the job everyday. #ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/ZnMjbdrfou — Doug (@DougGrizz) August 4, 2017

Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago. Happy birthday, @BarackObama — we love you so much! pic.twitter.com/3WrcGiKgz1 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 4, 2017

Happy #ObamaDay to the man who looked cool rocking a Girl Scouts Brownie crown while championing girls and women in STEM. pic.twitter.com/yuCgpX1l65 — Nerdy Wonka (@NerdyWonka) August 4, 2017

Your service has been a great gift to the country, and your friendship and brotherhood are a great gift to me. Happy birthday, @BarackObama. pic.twitter.com/1uSEkU01k9 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 4, 2017

Oh! An excuse to post pictures of a real leader! Yes! Exciting! Happy Birthday, Mr. President! We miss you so, so, like, so much. So much. pic.twitter.com/S9yjfmKJHu — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 4, 2017

READ The Obamas Are Still Responding To White House Fan Mail Because They’re Amazing People