Kheris Rogers is an 11-year-old fashion phenom who went from being bullied about her dark skin to making history at New York Fashion Week. Rogers just became one of the youngest designers to show off her line during New York Fashion Week.

The pre-teen presented her Flexin in my Complexion’ clothing line at the Museum of the City of New York in East Harlem on Sunday (Sept. 10).

I just made history as #NYFW youngest fashion designer EVER! I am only 11 years old and made it while encouraging people to love their skin. pic.twitter.com/ZV68saZkbH — Kheris Rogers (@KherisPoppin) September 11, 2017

Rogers created Flexin’ in My Complexion to “encourage others to be confident in their skin,” although she’s not the only young designer to land at NYFW.

Last year, 10-year-old Egypt “Ify” Ufele of Queens, debuted her plus-sized fashion line during NYFW. Ufele created the line after getting bullied over her weight.

