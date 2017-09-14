Issa Look: 14 Fashionable Folks From The Meadows Music & Arts Festival

CREDIT: Jason Chandler/Love Uffo, Jesica Levy, Ana Coelho

The Meadows Music and Arts Festival might’ve ended a few days ago, but the fashionable looks remained in our hearts. With the event closing out New York’s festival trek, it also welcomed new threads for the upcoming fall season.

Not even the beaming sun stopped fashionistas and sneaker heads from pulling out their best threads for the event.

Check out some of our faves below.

The One Who Appreciates Andre Benjamin 

CREDIT: Jason Chandler/Larry Love

The One Who Knows Black Is The New Black 

CREDIT: Jason Chandler

The One Who Is A Proud Member Of The Pretty Ricky Street Team 

CREDIT: Jason Chandler/Stevie

The One Who Knows Her Motherf***ing Angles 

CREDIT: Jason Chandler

The One Who Honors A Legend 

CREDIT: Jason Chandler/Nathan Smith

The One With The Right Amount Of Sugar, Spice and Everything Nice 

CREDIT: Jason Chandler

The One Who Moves In Silence Like Lasagna 

CREDIT: Jason Chandler/Mylesxharris

The Ones Who Probably Enjoy Goldlink’s “Crew” In An Uber 

CREDIT: Jason Chandler

The One Who Knows Simplicity Is Key 

CREDIT: Jason Chandler

The One Who Knows Lil Dicky Is A Real One 

CREDIT: Jason Chandler

The Ones With Black Girl Magic Glitter Dust In Their Pockets 

CREDIT: Jason Chandler

The One Who Knows A Good Silk Blazer 

CREDIT: Jason Chandler/Maty Sow

The One Who Knows How To Rock Camo 

CREDIT: Jason Chandler

The Ones Who Don’t Mind A Fierce Photobomb 

CREDIT: Jason Chandler

