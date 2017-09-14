Issa Look: 14 Fashionable Folks From The Meadows Music & Arts Festival
The Meadows Music and Arts Festival might’ve ended a few days ago, but the fashionable looks remained in our hearts. With the event closing out New York’s festival trek, it also welcomed new threads for the upcoming fall season.
READ Meadows 2017: JAY-Z Breathes Life Into The Last Days Of Summer On Day 1
Not even the beaming sun stopped fashionistas and sneaker heads from pulling out their best threads for the event.
Check out some of our faves below.
***
The One Who Appreciates Andre Benjamin
The One Who Knows Black Is The New Black
The One Who Is A Proud Member Of The Pretty Ricky Street Team
The One Who Knows Her Motherf***ing Angles
READ Meadows 2017: LL Cool J, Future & Gorillaz Give Festival Kids A Hip-Hop History Lesson With Special Guests On Day 2
The One Who Honors A Legend
The One With The Right Amount Of Sugar, Spice and Everything Nice
The One Who Moves In Silence Like Lasagna
The Ones Who Probably Enjoy Goldlink’s “Crew” In An Uber
The One Who Knows Simplicity Is Key
The One Who Knows Lil Dicky Is A Real One
The Ones With Black Girl Magic Glitter Dust In Their Pockets
The One Who Knows A Good Silk Blazer
The One Who Knows How To Rock Camo
The Ones Who Don’t Mind A Fierce Photobomb
READ Meadows 2017: Russell Simmons Makes A Movie & Nas Honors Prodigy For Day 3