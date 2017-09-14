The Meadows Music and Arts Festival might’ve ended a few days ago, but the fashionable looks remained in our hearts. With the event closing out New York’s festival trek, it also welcomed new threads for the upcoming fall season.

Not even the beaming sun stopped fashionistas and sneaker heads from pulling out their best threads for the event.

Check out some of our faves below.

***

The One Who Appreciates Andre Benjamin

CREDIT: Jason Chandler/Larry Love

The One Who Knows Black Is The New Black

CREDIT: Jason Chandler

The One Who Is A Proud Member Of The Pretty Ricky Street Team

CREDIT: Jason Chandler/Stevie

The One Who Knows Her Motherf***ing Angles

CREDIT: Jason Chandler

The One Who Honors A Legend

CREDIT: Jason Chandler/Nathan Smith

The One With The Right Amount Of Sugar, Spice and Everything Nice

CREDIT: Jason Chandler

The One Who Moves In Silence Like Lasagna

CREDIT: Jason Chandler/Mylesxharris

The Ones Who Probably Enjoy Goldlink’s “Crew” In An Uber

CREDIT: Jason Chandler

The One Who Knows Simplicity Is Key

CREDIT: Jason Chandler

The One Who Knows Lil Dicky Is A Real One

CREDIT: Jason Chandler

The Ones With Black Girl Magic Glitter Dust In Their Pockets

CREDIT: Jason Chandler

The One Who Knows A Good Silk Blazer

CREDIT: Jason Chandler/Maty Sow

The One Who Knows How To Rock Camo

CREDIT: Jason Chandler

The Ones Who Don’t Mind A Fierce Photobomb

CREDIT: Jason Chandler

