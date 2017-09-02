Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo has teamed up with rapper 2 Chainz for a protest song, recorded in response to Donald Trump’s recent comments regarding NFL players choosing to kneel during the playing of the National Anthem.

According to TMZ, the basketball player said that he “wanted to address what was going on and bring awareness to it, but in a positive manner.”

The song is called “Rope A Dope,” and can be heard on Oladipo’s Soundcloud page, where he goes by the moniker, V.O.

“I will fight until the end/ because I know what I’m fighting for,” he sings. “Even in defeat, it’s a lesson learned/ ’cause everything I got is anything I earned…wave your flag, ’cause you don’t want no smoke.”

“We need to come together as a country to deal with these problems,” he said about the song. “We aren’t going to solve anything unless we’re united.”

