Some moments in the clouds of love are hot and heavy and others are just warm and sing-worthy. Case in point, 21 Savage and Amber Rose’s recent road trip.

READ Amber Rose Thanks God For Sending 21 Savage

Captured on Rose’s Instagram story and shared by the Shade Room, the “Bank Account” rapper sings sweet lyrics of love to his beau like Monica’s “So Gone,” and Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You.”

#PressPlay: Chileeee #21Savage is really out here singing! #Roommates, y'all passing him the aux cord or nah? A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 4, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

21 Savage’s fans are well aware about his love for slow jams. Aside from singing other R&B jams on his social accounts, the rapper took a swing at slowing things down on his debut album, Issa. Cuts like “FaceTime” and “Special” showed his vulnerable side with a splash of autotune, but it seems like Rose is helping him enjoy the many sides of love.

READ 21 Savage Hosts “Issa Back To School Drive” In Atlanta

Rose, 33, has also shown her love to the 24-year-old and even joked recently about walking down the aisle with the rapper. We’ll have to see what happens next, but at least the grooves of R&B are keeping these two on cloud nine.

READ 21 Savage Drops Debut Album ‘Issa’ Album