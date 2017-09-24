24HRS and DJ Drama came together for the crooner’s first Gangsta Grillz mixtape. With production from Hit-Boy, Murda Beatz, Nard and B, Slicklaflare and more, the young bachelor drops off 11-tracks of fun loving melodies.

MadeinTyo and MyNamePhine also appear on the project. You can stream and download the tape below.

