3LW’s Songwriters Sue Taylor Swift For Lyric Similarity

Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, a duo of songwriters who penned the 2001 track “Playas Gon’ Play” for girl group 3LW, are reportedly suing Taylor Swift for an undisclosed amount for using at least “20 percent” of the song’s lyrics in her hit “Shake It Off.”

The lyrics in question come from 3LW’s chorus, “Playas, they gonna play/ And haters, they gonna hate/ Ballers, they gonna ball/ Shot callers, they gonna call.” The similarities can be heard in “Shake It Off”‘s chorus: “‘Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play/ And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate…”

A rep for Swift says that “This is a ridiculous claim and nothing more than a money grab,” and that “they do not have a case.” 3LW consisted of The Real’s Adrienne Bailon, Power’s Naturi Naughton and Kiely Williams.

Hall has worked with Justin Bieber, Lionel Richie, Pink and Maroon 5, while Butler has written for ’90s/early 2000s hitmakers Backstreet Boys, Christina Milian, Aaron Carter and Victoria Beckham.