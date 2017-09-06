50 Cent is once again the clear winner in the battle of primetime television. After months of feuding with the network that hosts Power, the rapper has confirmed the series’ fifth season as well as new projects with Starz.

On Tuesday (Sept. 5), the Power producer shared with his 15 million fans on Instagram the return of the series on the network. “Just got off with Chris Albrecht, head of STARZ. New deal, more POWER coming your way,” he captioned of photo of the two. In addition to announcing a fifth season of the critically acclaimed series, Mr. Jackson hinted that the drama may change from a summer release to a spring one.

I just got off with Chris Albrecht, head of STARZ. New Deal More POWER coming your way, next season there will be less of a Wait. Thanks for supporting me, 🤦‍♂️I can't believe how much money they just gave me. That shit just fucked with my nerves my hand is shaking. LOL TURN THAT SHIT BACK ON NOW😆 A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Sep 5, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

The success of Power has given the rapper a chance to expand his hand in production. 50 also earned a deal for his upcoming projects Tomorrow, Today, I Got Away and a series highlighting the infamous Black Mafia Family known as BMF. IMDB lists Tomorrow, Today as a TV film about a veteran who is given superpowers in a scientific experiment gone awry.

LOL yo this shit is unbelievable, I have 3 new shows coming on STARZ. BMF, Tomorrow Today, and I GOT AWAY. TICK, TICK 💣BOOM. #50centralbet A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Sep 5, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

Kanan’s 50’s constant back-and-forth with the network garnered attention during Power’s climactic fourth season. The show was in direct competition with Game of Thrones this summer but still got high ratings; still, it hasn’t earned an Emmy nomination or so much as a consideration ad. 50 stated that Starz’s lack of respect and promotion for the show had tempted him to pull it from the network.

With the new deal, however, we doubt that’ll happen anytime soon.

