When you think of the Prime Minister of Petty only one person should come to mind and that is 50 Cent. The Power executive producer and star just finished a colossal fourth season and has been in full promotion mode for his new television show, 50 Central. Unlike other celebrities who promote their projects, Fif uses any and every opportunity to he can, even if it means throwing jabs at his nemesis.

READ 50 Cent Stops By ‘The Breakfast Club’ To Offer Advice To Usher And Kevin Hart

Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 27) in celebration of XXL Magazine’s 20th anniversary, the publication released 20 different covers featuring some of hip-hop’s most influential artists. Nicki Minaj, Pusha-T, Migos, Rae Sremmurd, Gucci Mane, E-40 and Snoop Dogg were just a few of the entertainers to grace the issue. P.Diddy also had his own cover. The close-up shot showed the Bad Boy founder wearing a black turtleneck he used to cover his mouth, with the camera focusing in on his eyes, which prompted Fif, who also had his own cover, to provide commentary.

Nigga tried to make his eyes look all glossy, This nigga a fruit biscuit. LOL tune in 50Central 10:30 PM ON BET. A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Sep 27, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

“N***a tried to make his eyes look all glossy,” 50 Cent captioned. “This n*** a fruit biscuit. LOL tune in 50Central 10:30 PM ON BET.”

READ Diddy Sets The Record Straight After Claiming He’s Hip-Hop’s First Billionaire

But the pettiness didn’t stop there.

Nigga you ain't got no hazel eyes,unless that's like cataracts or some shit. LOL #50centralbet A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Sep 27, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

This guy.