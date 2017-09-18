Bronx-native A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is giving back to his hometown in a big way. The “Wild Thots” MC will be partnering with the Garden of Dreams Foundation, in collaboration with the Women’s Housing and Economic Development Corporation for a special back-to-school drive.

The drive will take place this coming Wednesday (Sept. 20) Whedco Highbridge in the BX. Of course the musician, whose upcoming album The Bigger Artist drops later this month, will be signing autographs and taking pics with fans, but he’ll also be giving away must-have school supplies like pencils, notebooks and more.

The Garden Of Dreams Foundation works with nearly 30 partner organizations to “to reach children who are facing challenges such as homelessness, extreme poverty, illness and foster care.” We love seeing hip-hoppers give back to the communities that raised them. Salute.