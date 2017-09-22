A Boogie Wit da Hoodie exploded onto the rap scene last year with his radio-friendly record, “My Shit.” Only a year later, the Bronx rapper is set to release his debut album titled The Bigger Artist, led by the platinum-selling single “Drowning” with Kodak Black, and “Beast Mode” featuring PnB Rock and NBA Youngboy.

With The Bigger Artist only one week way (Sept. 29), A Boogie delivered a new single titled “Say A. ” Over piano-driven production by go-to producer Ness, the Highbridge rapper t is boastful while rapping about securing the bag on his latest release.

“Hold up, talking shit don’t ever get to me/When they see me now, they’d better have that same energy/In abandoned houses, in and out, it wasn’t shit to me/When you see me now, don’t try to act like you remember me/Then look at me now, bitch I’m drowning/And my hoodie Saint Laurent, it’s a thousand/And we come/straight out the Bronx, so we wildin’/Shoutout BK, Free Bobby, and Free Rowdy/Free my nigga V12/Holla if you see 12, raps A Boogie.

The Bigger Artist is available for pre-order on iTunes now.

Listen to “Say A” below.