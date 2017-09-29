Artist a.k.a. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie knows he makes waves not only in the Tri-State area but all over the country whenever he drops a record. Radio stations have been bumping his smash single “Drowning” featuring Kodak Black. Today, the Highbridge representer finally released his debut album via Atlantic Records, and it’s better than expected.

The Bronx native kicks off the album strong with his Cardo produced “No Promises” then follows up by claiming he’s already “Undefeated” with 21 Savage. Artist also calls his right-hand man Don Q to get his cash in order on “Money Sprung” and recruits a band of crooners like Chris Brown, Trey Songz, and even Robin Thicke to serenade the ladies. Before he bows out, Boogie shifts into “Beast Mode” with his Atlantic squad YoungBoy Never Broke Again and PnB Rock.

Stream A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s debut album The Bigger Artist below.