A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Youngboy NeverBrokeAgain And PnB Rock Go “Beast Mode”

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is gearing up to release his highly anticipated debut album The Bigger Artist. Adding more fuel to the buzz, the Bronx native blesses fans with a new track, “Beast Mode,” featuring PnB Rock and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

The new track finds the three rising stars offering grim verses, making for a memorable and organic street record. PnB Rock delivers his signature Auto-tuned hook and verse — and Baton Rouge’s newest celebrity, Youngboy, closes out the song’s third verse with his concrete jungle-inspired raps.

The Bigger Artist has a Sept. 29 release date, but it is availabe for pre-order now. The album will feature 21 Savage, Chris Brown, Don Q, Kodak Black and Trey Songz.

Listen to “Beast Mode” above.