A Tribe Called Quest, still grieving from the loss of Phife Dawg, officially ended their 27-year run, confirming they have performed for the very last time as a collective, Saturday night at Bestival in Dorset, England.

According to NME, Q-Tip told the crowd in the middle of “Whateva Will Be” that A Tribe Called Quest “suffered a blow.”

“We lost our boy Phife Dawg,” Tip said. “This is gonna be our last show as A Tribe Called Quest, ever.”

In November of 2016, A Tribe Called Quest reconvened for A Tribe Called Quest We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service, giving the Queens collective their first number one chart debut since August of 1996. But after the death of member Phife Dawg, the group’s denouement has finally arrived.

Earlier this summer, Q-Tip announced their final performance in Los Angeles: “This is our final performance hear in L.A. as Tribe obviously because Phife Dawg, our anchor, has been called to another mission. We had to come to L.A. and do one proper [show] for ya’ll. We appreciate ya’ll being good sports. ”

Phife, born Malik Taylor, died in March of 2016 due to complications brought on by diabetes. He was 45.