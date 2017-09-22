Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez is planning to take the NFL and the New England Patriots to court following a medical examiner’s ruling that Aaron Hernandez suffered from CTE, which is presumably linked to his death.

According to TMZ, Jenkins-Hernandez claims the league and her fiance’s team failed to notify the former pro-athlete of the fatal link between the brain disease and suicide. “Aaron had stage 3 CTE usually seen in players with a median age of death of 67 years,” part of the lawsuit reads. Per the news site, Jenkins-Hernandez noted that the entities she’s suing “were fully aware of the damage that could be inflicted from repetitive impact injuries and failed to disclose, treat or protect him from the dangers of such damage.”

Hernandez, who used to play tight end for the Patriots for three seasons, landed in the media’s cycle once he was sentenced to life in prison for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. He was also charged with the double murder of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu in 2012 but was acquitted of those charges earlier this year.

A few days after the court’s decision, Hernandez committed suicide by hanging himself inside his cell. Operations were later carried out to determine if he had CTE to which the test results ruled that his brain endured stage 3 of the ailment that’s brought on by repeated blows or concussions to the head.