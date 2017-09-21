They say art imitates life, and for ABC’s forthcoming series titled Sanctuary Family, that statement rings true. The comedy will be based on an undocumented family, Variety reports.

Considering the social-political turbulence that has presided over the undocumented immigrant community since Trump has taken office, this program’s arrival is right on time.

Sanctuary Family tells the story of a husband and wife who house their undocumented nanny and her family. The show follows the trials and tribulations that come with their act of kindness. As they work on their marriage, they begin to realize they have more similarities than differences with the immigrant family.

David Feeney, a writer and co-executive producer for New Girl, is set to write and executive produce the upcoming show.

This is the latest project based on immigration that has been in the works. Actress Gina Rodriguez has created a Latino-based series on The CW and CBS. For The CW, there’s the drama series Illegal, which follows a 16-year-old high school student who finds out he’s undocumented. At CBS, Have Mercy is about a Latina doctor who struggles to maintain her practice and takes a risk by opening a clinic in her apartment to help serve her community.