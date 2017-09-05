Alexander Wang has always dipped into the hip-hop community. From collaborating with Kanye West to Jhene Aiko, and A$AP Mob, the fashion designer has often mixed the grit and grunge of hip-hop street style with high fashion. And now, Wang is taking it a step further with his upcoming collection. The designer is reportedly curating a vintage t-shirt line, using the likeness of some of the genre’s most iconic artists.

Wang has teamed up with popular NYC-based brand, Procell to release the line. The collection will reportedly be comprised of 40, rare vintage tees, featuring graphics of musicians like Aaliyah, Dr. Dre, Lauryn Hill, Wu-Tang Clan, Snoop Dogg, and more.

“I’ve always believed that ‘luxury’ is defined in many ways; to some, a rare T-shirt with sentimental value may be the most luxurious item in their closet. These shirts are not only articles of clothing, they really are artifacts from a moment in time. I love how they tell a story from such a specific event and simultaneously blend a feeling of discovery and nostalgia,” the designer told HypeBeast of his upcoming collection.

Although stores like Urban Outfitters sell shirts just like this, Wang’s line comes with a prestigious reputation and a much bigger price tag behind it. The shirts will reportedly range from $300 to $2,000.

Wang has never truly been at the center of much controversy within the fashion industry, but he may want to watch out. Kendall and Kylie Jenner most recently caught fire after they printed their faces over a number of music icons like Notorious B.I.G. The sisters quickly apologized, by not before fans and Biggie’s mother had some words for their foul move. So as long as Alexander Wang stays away from putting his face on the shirts, he may steer clear of trouble.

T-shirts will be sold in Wang’s NYC flagship store. Check out the t-shirts below.