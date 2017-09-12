In 2016, Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Wesley Lowery published his best-selling book, “They Can’t Kill Us All: Ferguson, Baltimore, and a New Era in America’s Racial Justice.” The nonfiction passage analyzes the generational repetition of police brutality in black and brown communities and the Black Lives Matter movement’s establishment. Now, the book has inspired a new television drama, Deadline reports.

READ: ‘Whose Streets?’ Trailer Joins Ferguson Protests In Wake Of Mike Brown Shooting

AMC plans to create a series that’ll take its writing lead from LaToya Morgan (Into the Badlands). The film and television news site states the program will include current occurrences in society as it relates to race, police brutality, socio-economic hindrances, and the criminal justice system. “The stories and voices of fictional characters” will also drive the show.

Lowery’s work garnered him a Pulitzer Prize award for National Reporting. Last year, he spearheaded The Washington Post’s intricate and informative “Fatal Force” project, which detailed 2015’s police shootings.

READ: Paramount Network Assists Jay Z And The Weinstein Company With Trayvon Martin Series

Details are still forthcoming.