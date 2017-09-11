After acknowledging that he views rap as a “hobby” at this time in his life, Andre 3000 is making sure to keep his plate full with other tasks.

3 Stacks will reportedly be taking part in an upcoming sci-fi film titled High Life, which will also star Robert Pattinson and Juliette Binoche. According to Variety, the film “revolves around convicts who reduce their time behind bars in exchange for embarking on a dangerous mission to a black hole.”

No word on the former Outkast superstar’s role in the film, but he’s in no way an acting novice. He’s acted alongside Mark Wahlberg in Four Brothers as well as in the musical film Idlewild alongside Big Boi.