The unmistakable voice and creative mind of Angela Hunte has helped top selling artists find their groove for well over a decade now. She’s most known to the music industry for co-writing Jay Z and Alicia Key’s Big Apple anthem “Empire State of Mind” — which earned them a Grammy in 2011. However, her long list of behind the scenes songwriting and producing credits also includes names like Nas, Amy Winehouse, Snoop Dogg, Diddy, Britney Spears, Diplo and more.

When it comes to her core, reggae, dahcehall and soca are at the beating pulse of her body. Born in Brooklyn, she was also raised in Barataria, Trinidad and Tobago, and has called home to places like Sweden and London throughout her musical journey. Throughout the years, she has worked with well known artists in the Caribbean — everyone from Gyptian to Bunji Garlin and Machel Montano — to name a few.

Today, the Grammy award winning singer/songwriter debuts her first solo album with VIBE. Titled R.A.W., the abbreviation stands for “Reasonings and Words.”

“I believe that there is such a thing as a genre-less artist. It doesn’t matter where you are from, as long as you do what feels right I just want to be able to do the music that my gut tells me to do. This is a body of music from my heart, and I hope the people listening can feel the way I feel about it,” says Anglea about the lucid album.

Her debut project is available for purchase on iTunes and all streaming services now.