Apollo Brown and Planet Asia Spit Backpack Rap In “Get Back” Video

Don’t get it twisted. We get into lyrics over here at VIBE, too. And if you’re talking about lyrical albums in 2017, Apollo Brown and Planet Asia’s joint project, Anchovies, is cut from that ’90s Golden Era cloth, and therefore, the album should be included in that conversation.

One of the standout tracks from Anchovies is the gritty shoulder-shifter, “Get Back.” The producer and MC decided to give “Get Back” a video treatment. Directed by Diago Cruz, the Grand Rapids, MI native and Fresno, CA-bred keeps the grainy music visuals simple by standing on the streets spitting raps for the camera.

“This that get back/Nigga, get back/Y’all niggas fronted on my shit knowing your shit wack/Fuck the chit chat/I only spit facts/Talking this and that will get your whole shit cracked/I’m a fucking factor/You a fucking actor/Another sucker rapper/Stupid, you hustle backward,” raps Planet Asia.

Anchovies was released back in August as well the visuals for their single, “The Aura.”

Watch the video for “Get Back” above.