Ari Lennox is currently on tour with J. Cole and the Dreamville family, but she still has time for new videos. From her debut PHO project, which was released earlier this year, the singer drops the visuals for “Night Drive.”

The flick finds her back in school, but not for class, it’s more like an eerie dream-slash-nightmare that plays out while she lets the moody lyrics fly.

