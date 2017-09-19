Ariana Grande received a wave of support this week after it was reported she handed to the pink slip to one of her dancers for using the N-word.

Revelist reports Monday (Sept. 18), choreographer and musician Lady Cultura was seen using “n***a” towards Ozuna, an international reggaeton artist on her Instagram Story. Fans noticed soon after Culura used the slur, Grande unfollowed her on social media.

CREDIT: Instagram

Cultura also distanced herself from Grande and the rest of the singer’s crew on social media. After Australian pop culture side The Pop Hub shared on Twitter that Cultura was fired for the incident, the dancer deleted all of her photos on Instagram, leaving a screenshot of the site’s tweet.

CREDIT: Instagram

What many outlets have excluded is her Latin roots. According to the dancer’s bio, she was born to Cuban parents. She’s also tapped into her background through several dance videos. Given Cuba’s African roots, it’s odd to see that this factor wasn’t included in any reports. It also pegs the lingering question about the the Latinx community and their use of the n-word.

Rappers like Fat Joe and 21 Savage have used the word extensively in their music with Joe’s roots planted in Cuba and Puerto Rico and Savage’s in Dominica. While the men haven’t caught flack for their use of the n-word, Puerto-Rican entertainer Jennifer Lopez received a bit of criticism for uttering the word in the 2001 single, “I’m Real (Remix)” with Ja Rule.

VIBE VIVA has reached out to Cultura about the incident. Do you think Cultura’s firing is justified? Let us know in the comments below.

