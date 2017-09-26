The long lasting fight against racism and inequality among black and brown people has taken on many forms. From the days of Dr. Martin Luther King marching in the streets to Assata Shakur’s writings, the message has remained the same. These days technology is often looked as the enemy among the youth, but every now and then we’re reminded just how powerful it can be.

Case in point, a video that has circulated around social media Tuesday (Sept. 26) that shows a young man in the spots where African-Americans were killed by police officers. The unknown artist is seen in police footage of the killings of Sandra Bland, Eric Garner, Terrence Crutcher and Walter Scott taking a knee.

It’s the message former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began on the football field last year when he decided to kneel during the National Anthem. Since his selfless act, Kaepernick landed in the center of controversy simply for bringing awareness to an ongoing issue in America.

Since the start of 2017, 884 people have been killed by the police with the majority of them being African-American or Latinx. The number is eerily close to years prior, raising more questions about education and practices in America’s police force.

The conversation may be fixated on Trump’s disdain for black athletes protesting during NFL and MLB games, but the message is still the same.

