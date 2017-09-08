For 23-year old Ritmo Real, pursuing a career in music was always a life long dream. Coming from Aruba, he didn’t have many others to look up to in the music game from his neck of the woods but the singer/rapper never let that stop him from believing in himself.

“I didn’t come from a rich family, and to be honest, I felt like my voice was my only way to make it in life. I want to show others like me that it doesn’t matter where you’re from, it’s about your talent and work ethic,” he tells VIBE.

Ritmo’s fiery flow and vocal abilities put him in a lane that many of his contemporaries aspire to be in. To put it in short, homeboy can steal your girl with his melodies and turn the party up with his thunderous raps. He recently joined Trevor Pretty’s PrettyBoy Worldwide family, and plans to release a new project in the near future.

“Trevor believes in me and I really want to thank him for that because he truly sees my vision,” says Ritmo about his new CEO. “He made me believe that this was all possible, and he really pushed me to make music in English.”

“Check” is the first track to set off the Aruban tidal wave on VIBE.com

“It’s all about the night life in Aruba [laughs]. But I also have a story and more to share. You hear a lot of the club life in my music, but there’s also more to it,” says Ritmo about his music. “There are love stories, substance and party themes in my songs as well.”

He adds: “We don’t have many world wide stars from Aruba, but I want to make sure everyone knows about where I’m from. It’s a small island but we corporate all sounds in our music from trap to to dancehall to EDM to hip-hop and beyond.”

