A$AP Ferg Spits A Mean Freestyle On ‘LA Leakers’

Even with his third album, Still Striving, and A$AP Mob’s Cozy Tapes, Vol. 2: Too Cozy, still on rotation, Ferg still has plenty of ammunition for the microphone and his hip-hop contemporaries.

Recently, the Harlem native stopped by ‘LA Leakers’ where he spit a mean freestyle over Snoop Dogg’s classic record, “Pump Pump.” For about three minutes, the Trap Lord let loose a fusillade of grimy rhymes.

“10031, that’s what my zip is/I live up in Harlem in the trenches/Walked in bodega like I ain’t got riches/I don’t do it for the haters, I do it for the bitches/My flow Al-Qaeda, I kill rap niggas/Y’all Now and Laters/Sweet ass lickers,” raps Ferg.

Ferg’s banger, “East Coast” with Remy Ma, as well as the song’s remix featuring Snoop Dogg, A$AP Rocky, Rick Ross, Dave East, French Montana and Busta Rhymes is one of the hottest streets records of 2017. And if you haven’t yet, be sure spin Ferg’s energetic latest effort, Still Striving.

Watch the clip above.