A$AP Mob Brought The Coziness To Central Park’s ‘SummerStage’ Concert

On Monday evening (Sept 25) A$AP Mob and friends shut down New York City’s Central Park on the second stop of their Too Cozy tour. Fans came out by the thousands to see the crew perform hits from their new project Cozy Tapes Vol. 2 — and a number of their cult classics. The show kicked off with rapper KEY! doing a short set on a mini-stage set up on the opposite side of the main performance area. After the Atlanta rapper’s set, the Mob took the stage for solo sets — starting off in the order of A$AP Ant, A$AP Na$t and A$AP Twelvyy.

Next, Rocky and Ferg came out to “Yamborghini High” with a very trippy 8-bit digital art show on full display behind them. Every track the Trap Lord performed seemed to ante up the energy level of the crowd — from the “Work (Remix),” “Shabba Ranks” and even the song off his new album, “Plain Jane,” which Rocky said was his personal favorite. Ferg got fans into wild mosh pits every few minutes with his incredible star power.

Rocky also took us back to 2012 when he brought out his fellow Beast Coast tour members Flatbush Zombies to perform their new-age classic “Bath Salt.” I distinctly remember the impact that this song had on New York City when it dropped —- every young kid had this blastin’ in their headphones at the time. Flacko then brought out the up-and-coming faces of A$AP, Playboi Carti and the 15-year old Smooky Margielaa. They both received intense amounts of love from the crowd, and it was crazy to see that the kids knew the words to their songs already.

Before closing out the show Rocky gave fans his two cents on the president with the simple but fitting statement: “Fuck Donald Trump,” and dismissed the criticism he received in the past.

Stay cozy, my friends.