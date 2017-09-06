As the A$AP Mob continues their campaign to take over 2017, A$AP Rocky has partnered with designer vaporizer company KandyPens to launch his own signature vape pen line, the Flacko Jodye Collection.

Rocky’s designer line truly fits his high-end, luxury style as the pen carries a classy vintage feel with its wood veneer finish with gold trim. Its case is also designed in homage to 1930s era cigarette boxes and includes many attachments for all types of liquids, oils, waxes, and concentrates.

“A$AP Rocky is truly a tastemaker of our generation in both music and fashion,” explains Graham Gibson, President and CEO of KandyPens, “so we were thrilled when he wanted to work with us on creating a

vaporizer set for the future, while at the same time capturing a classic style, reminiscent of the golden era. We are ecstatic at how this project turned out and can’t wait to see how the market reacts.”

KandyPens is no stranger to the hip-hop world as their pens have been featured in videos from Kanye West, Fat Joe & Remy Ma, DJ Khaled, Lil Uzi Vert, Chris Brown and many more. The brand has also partnered with Khaled and other artists such as Kodak Black, PNB Rock, Sonny Digital, Young M.A., Zoey Dollaz, DJ Esco, and XXXTentacion.

You can purchawse yours at the KandyPens website now.