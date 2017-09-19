Two of entertainment’s trailblazing members will receive a distinct honor from Harvard University this fall. According to Blavity, legendary rapper, LL Cool J and award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay will receive the school’s W.E.B. Du Bois medals for their strides in advancing “African and African-American history and culture,” The Washington Post adds.

The pair will also be joined by famed artist Kara Walker, politician Donna Brazile and more. DuVrenay recently garnered another accolade when the Creative Arts Emmy Awards crowned the Selma director for her presentation of mass incarceration in Netflix’s 13th.

“This is an evergreen story. It’s ongoing.It wasn’t just something that we dropped last year. It shouldn’t be forgotten,” DuVernay said, per Deadline. “There are still 2.3 million people behind bars. We over-incarcerate in this country– the most incarcerated nation in the world. Now, more than ever, it’s important for people who believe in a different way of policing and criminal justice to make our voices heard.”

The event will take place on Oct. 4.