Ayesha Curry is adding another line item to her ever-growing professional resume. The cookbook author, host of Ayesha’s Home Kitchen on Food Network and full-time mama has just landed a gig that will further showcase her fetching looks. Curry announced that she is the newest face of CoverGirl cosmetics.

“My first makeup memory was running down the beauty aisles with my mom getting to pick my very own lipstick,” she wrote on her Instagram. “It was a COVERGIRL pink glittery lipstick that made me feel so good about myself – even though it probably wasn’t my shade 😉. Well, I am so excited to share that now I get to take my baby girls down those same aisles, and they get to see their mama as a #COVERGIRL!”

According to The Cut, Ryan and Riley’s mom will lead CoverGirl’s new Peacock Flare Mascara campaign. Curry joins the likes of fellow CoverGirl freshmen Issa Rae, Zendaya, Janelle Monáe and Katy Perry. Congrats, Ayesha!