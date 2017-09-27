Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey announced Tuesday night (Sept. 26) the social media platform doubled its character limit from 140 to 280, which couldn’t have come at a more perfect time as the Internet needs more space to argue, support, drag or roll its eyes at Azealia Banks.

As Cardi B celebrated “Bodak Yellow” becoming Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Banks took to Twitter to call Cardi “the poor man’s Nicki Minaj” from a new account that has since been deleted. It didn’t take long for Cardi B to get wind of Banks’ comments and respond by posting a video of her not only dancing, but reciting the words to her inescapable hit.

One of the reasons Bodak Yellow went #1 cuz even the HATERS LOVE IT !! pic.twitter.com/CCHUhHvN8z — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 27, 2017

Wednesday morning (Sept. 27) Banks’ name was trending, and the Internet had much to say about her latest antics.

I mean Azealia Banks shot her career in the face 15 times before it even got off the ground good. We wanted her to win more than she did — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) September 26, 2017

It’s so sad how Azealia banks is super talented but a full blown hater. — God¥en (@Domyenn) September 27, 2017

And while many felt Banks was being the designated hater, there were some who were in Banks’ corner.

I love Cardi but let’s not get it twisted for even a second, Azealia Banks is a WAY better rapper than she is. pic.twitter.com/gMjMZxB3LM — Henny. (@drewwhatitdoo) September 27, 2017

Y’all are really taking Azealia Banks tweets on Cardi as hate when in reality she made valid points. She’s problematic but this isn’t envy. — YUNG EBONY🌹🌹🌹 (@DIIJAHHHH) September 27, 2017

Good morning Azealia banks is still excellent — adrian (@KillahMonster) September 27, 2017

And then there were some who viewed Banks’ rant about Cardi B as proof that Cardi B has officially arrived.

You know you’ve made it when Azealia Banks rants about you — michael marino (@mikeemarinoo) September 27, 2017

azealia banks wants to be relevant so bad 🙄 — bebe (@Iogicvibe) September 27, 2017

What do you think? Is Banks justified in her criticism of Cardi B, or is she just being miserable? Sound off in the comments?