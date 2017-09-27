After Azealia Banks’ Latest Rant, The Internet Was A Mixed Bag Of Reactions

Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey announced Tuesday night (Sept. 26) the social media platform doubled its character limit from 140 to 280, which couldn’t have come at a more perfect time as the Internet needs more space to argue, support, drag or roll its eyes at Azealia Banks.

As Cardi B celebrated “Bodak Yellow” becoming Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Banks took to Twitter to call Cardi “the poor man’s Nicki Minaj” from a new account that has since been deleted.  It didn’t take long for Cardi B to get wind of Banks’ comments and respond by posting a video of her not only dancing, but reciting the words to her inescapable hit.

Wednesday morning (Sept. 27) Banks’ name was trending, and the Internet had much to say about her latest antics.

And while many felt Banks was being the designated hater, there were some who were in Banks’ corner.

And then there were some who viewed Banks’ rant about Cardi B as proof that Cardi B has officially arrived.

What do you think? Is Banks justified in her criticism of Cardi B, or is she just being miserable? Sound off in the comments?

