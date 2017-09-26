After Cardi B made history, scoring the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for her single “Bodak Yellow” – a first for a solo rapper since the 90s –almost every female rapper in the game reportedly reached out to congratulate the newcomer. Azealia Banks seemed to be the only one to hold back. Instead, the controversial rapper hopped on Twitter to shade Cardi and her recent victory.

Banks’ original Twitter handle was deactivated after a series of problematic rants. But that didn’t stop the rapper from ranting under her new pen name, @XoCheapy. On the now-deleted account, Banks fired shots at Cardi in regards to her ethnicity, talent, and more. “She’s only black when black want to include themselves in a success story,” Banks wrote. “I thought she was going to be a Latina hottie and not a poor mans Nicki. It went the other way now I’m over it.” For the record, Cardi B is Afro-Latina.

Her rant pretty much goes down hill from there. She then discussed other female artists in the game. “Charlemagne and black men in hip-hop should have gotten me, Remy AND Nicki a number one before they gave Cardi or Iggy one,” she tweeted. “But literally white guys buy black men away from black women and it’s soo cringe.”

She then ended by criticizing the amount of male support behind Cardi. “Black industry men are too hype for this Latina girl. I’ve never seen them jump like this for Remy or Nicki,” she continued. “Spinning this ‘for the culture’ story when they are simply letting white men at Atlantic buy them into hating their own women.”

Aside from Banks unwanted opinion, a number of celebs did offer kind words to the Bronx native. Remy Ma, Missy Elliott, Pusha T, and more wished her well on the success. Even Nicki, whom many tried to pit against the rapper early on, tweeted a congratulatory message. “Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement. Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it,” Nicki wrote.

So is Azealia just mad or is she speaking truth?