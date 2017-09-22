Not too long ago, B.o.B. stopped the masses when he said the earth is flat and not round. He then received a wave of opposition from social media users and revered astrophysicist, Neil DeGrasse Tyson.

Now, to expand his exploration of space and the earth’s circumference, the “Airplanes” rapper reportedly backed a GoFundMe that’ll pay for satellites to assist with his pending discoveries, Noisey reports.

“I’m starting this GoFundMe because I would like to send one, if not multiple satellites as far into space as I can, or into orbit as I can, to find the curve,” the 28-year-old said.

By popular demand A post shared by B.o.B (@bob) on Sep 21, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

It looks like the Atlanta native also wants to step into the science field which he explained in detail through an experiment below.