What one person is deeming “surreal,” a month-old baby was found on the side of an Oklahoma highway in a car seat and nearly $6,000 in cash, ABC News reports.

The discovery was made on Saturday (Sept. 23) by Alexis Harrison and her group of churchgoers when they drove past the newborn and decided to inspect the situation. “I think that church van was in the right place at the right time because they were the first ones who got the baby,” she said. “It’s just surreal.”

READ: Iowa Mom Abandons Newborn In Trash, Receives Five-Year Probabtion

Once they approached the sleeping baby, Harrison said, “‘Please tell me that’s not what we think it is.’ You see this in movies. This isn’t real life.” The news site adds that it was 90-degrees outside and the baby had been abandoned there for close to 30 minutes. Authorities believe the baby’s mother was the person who left him there with a Social Security card as well.

During a press conference, Police Sgt. Gary Knight said he was taken aback by the matter and that “…people do the strangest things sometimes. I don’t recall seeing a case like this where a baby was just left on the shoulder of the highway. This could have had a very tragic ending.”

READ: Florida Woman Dies On The Same Day As Boyfriend’s Funeral After Giving Birth To Their Twins

The Department of Human Services has received a number of inquiries on how to adopt the newborn.