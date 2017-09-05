Former president Barack Obama is prepared to combat the Trump administration in the dismantling of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which now leaves the fate of over 800,000 undocumented young adults in jeopardy.

According to Politico, Obama is keeping his word on the program he implemented in 2012. During his final press conference as president in January, Obama was steadfast when defending DACA and mentioned he would speak out if the program faced any changes by the incoming administration. “The notion that we would just arbitrarily or because of politics punish those kids, when they didn’t do anything wrong themselves, I think would be something that would merit me speaking out,” he said at the Jan. 18 news conference.

The program allows those who were brought into the country as children to work with a permit and a two-year period of deferred action from deportation. “They are our kids’ friends and their classmates, and are now entering into community colleges or in some cases serving in our military.” he said that time. “I would put in that [a] category efforts to roundup kids who have grown up here and for all practical purposes are American kids, and send them someplace else, when they love this country.”

Those close to Obama claim the former president has a statement ready to send off to his 94 million followers on Facebook. The statement will also be shared on his Twitter account.

We can expect to the see the statement fairly soon. On Tuesday (Sept. 5), Attorney General Jeff Sessions confirmed that DACA would be “rescinded” with a six month delay. The six-month window will be used to reportedly create a program to protect DREAMers.

This would be the first time Obama has directly critiqued the Trump administration to the public. Obama has been careful in speaking out against the Trump administration in an effort to uphold presidential tradition and build his foundation without any issues. He’s also championed for his fellow Democrats to implement plans against the left, but like the rest of us, Democrats are eager for the leadership of the former commander-in-chief.

UPDATE: 9/5/17 3:13 pm EST

Barack Obama has released a statement on the end of DACA, calling Trump decision a moral one that disrespects children who declare themselves to be Americans. Obama also went on to share how Republicans refused to help create a bill to defend undocumented children, which lead to the creation of DACA. “Some 800,000 young people stepped forward, met rigorous requirements, and went through background checks,” he said via Facebook. “And America grew stronger as a result. But today, that shadow has been cast over some of our best and brightest young people once again. To target these young people is wrong – because they have done nothing wrong. It is self-defeating – because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve in our military, and otherwise contribute to the country we love. And it is cruel. What if our kid’s science teacher, or our friendly neighbor turns out to be a Dreamer? Where are we supposed to send her? To a country she doesn’t know or remember, with a language she may not even speak?”

He also went on to share the importance of diversity in America and what truly makes an American. “What makes us American is not a question of what we look like, or where our names come from, or the way we pray. What makes us American is our fidelity to a set of ideals – that all of us are created equal; that all of us deserve the chance to make of our lives what we will; that all of us share an obligation to stand up, speak out, and secure our most cherished values for the next generation,” he said. “That’s how America has traveled this far. That’s how, if we keep at it, we will ultimately reach that more perfect union.”

