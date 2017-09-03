A longstanding political tradition in Washington is for the outgoing president to write a letter to his successor. Clinton left a note for Bush, Bush did the same for Obama and on Sunday (Sept. 3) CNN received a copy of the 275 word handwritten letter 44 left for Donald Trump.

Folded into thirds and left inside an envelope addressed to “Mr. President,” Obama first congratulated Trump on his win and said despite his eight years in office, he realizes that although he had the same job his experience may be vastly different than Trump’s

“Congratulations on a remarkable run. Millions have placed their hopes in you, and all of us, regardless of party, should hope for expanded prosperity and security during your tenure,” Obama penned.”This is a unique office, without a clear blueprint for success, so I don’t know that any advice from me will be particularly helpful. Still, let me offer a few reflections from the past eight years.”

In the letter Obama tells Trump American leadership is “indispensable” and urges him to maintain the post Cold-War international decorum and order.

“We are just temporary occupants of this office,” Obama wrote. “That makes us guardians of those democratic institutions and traditions — like rule of law, separation of powers, equal protection and civil liberties — that our forebears fought and bled for. Regardless of the push and pull of daily politics, it’s up to us to leave those instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them,” he said.

It’s reported Trump was appreciative of Obama’s letter and attempted to call him to thank him personally. Obama however was en route to California to vacation with his family and missed the call.

Obama reportedly advised Trump to work especially hard for the less fortunate, to try his best and not get caught up in the daily squabbles of politics in Washington. He also insisted that Trump understand the world relies on the U.S. and to try his best to take time for family.

“Take time, in the rush of events and responsibilities, for friends and family.”“Michelle and I wish you and Melania the very best as you embark on this great adventure, and know that we stand ready to help in any ways which we can,” Obama wrote at the end of the letter. “Good luck and Godspeed.”

