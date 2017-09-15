Thursday night (Sept 14), Rihanna held her third annual Diamond Ball in New York City and reportedly raised more than $840,000 through an auction of personal items. The money raised will benefit a slew of initiatives via the singer’s Clara Lionel Foundation, The Washington Post reports.

Being the grand gentleman that he is, former President Barack Obama thanked the Fenty Beauty creator for her philanthropic efforts via a video message since he could not attend the event in person. “Thanks to Rihanna for her philanthropy,” he said. “And thanks to everyone for your support.”

In addition to the thoughtful gesture from Obama, Rihanna spent time with Beyoncé, which in turn, ignited a wave of excitement across the Internet. Here’s how a couple of Twitter users reacted.