Bell Biv DeVoe Announce “Unity Concert” For Houston Schools

Houston-area residents are attempting to rebuild their lives after Hurricane Harvey swept through the city. A number of celebrities and organizers have launched relief funds and telethons to help Houston get back on its feet, and Bell Biv DeVoe recently announced their mission to give back to the children and schools in Texas. The trio have reportedly announced a “unity concert” that will raise money and supplies for students in Houston.

Harvey hit just before children were returning to school for the new academic year. Schools have been closed due to flooding, in addition to the fact that many families have lost their homes. The free concert, which will take place in Boston, will feature a special performance by BBD and a drive to collect school supplies.

BBD has been working closely with Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Sen. Linda Dorcena Forry to set up the event. “This is going to be a great concert for the people of Boston to come together, and for us to continue to show Houston that we are here to support them as they recover,” Mayor Walsh said in a statement on Facebook. “I want to thank Michael, Ricky and Ronnie for working tirelessly with City Hall and Senator Forry to make their vision a reality. I encourage everyone to come to City Hall Plaza on Saturday, drop off a donation for Houston if you can, and enjoy an unforgettable night of entertainment.”

The trio also released a statement saying how happy they were to help. “Not only is Boston the city that birthed and launched us into the world, it is a city that’s given back to its citizens time and time again,” Bell Biv DeVoe said. “We realize the phrase ‘Boston Strong’ is not just a catchy adjective but a dutiful verb, that only through our actions and the efforts of our fellow Bostonians, will we continue to help our city remain the beacon of strength, hope and resilience for an entire nation to rely upon.”

The Unity Concert will take place at Boston’s City Hall Plaza on Sept. 9, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET.