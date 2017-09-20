We all recognize Ray J as the comedy relief on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. But the singer and TV personality is trading in the jokes for screams as a cast member of BET Digital’s upcoming horror series The Last One. The digital platform recently dropped the trailer for its show, and it may be worth the watch.

The Last One is about four friends who get stranded on the side of the road. As they’re waiting for AAA to save the day, they try to keep themselves entertained by telling ghost stories, including the popular urban legend of Bloody Mary. If you’re a horror fanatic, you know what happens if you say “bloody Mary” too many times. Unfortunately, the crew learns the hard way.

The two-minute trailer follows the friends as they try to survive the night escaping spooky spirits and a “good Samaritan” who isn’t who he appears to be. Ray J appears alongside Casey Veggies and newcomers Stephen Barrington, Trevon Davis, Morgan Alexandria, Perri Camper and Kirk Brown.

Grab the popcorn and a blankie. The Last One will premiere on BET.com on Friday, Oct. 13.