A Chicago woman is being held on $150,000 bond after it was discovered she recorded a woman being sexually assaulted by at least one man and then shared the video on social media.

Beth Rae Harris has been charged with one count of non-consensual dissemination of sexual images. According to the Chicago Sun Times, the 36-year-old got into an argument with a 23-year-old woman over a “mutual male acquaintance” at a party last week. However, the two allegedly squared things away and left to attend another party at a hotel, Assistant State’s Attorney Nora Gill said during a bond hearing.

READ Watch XXXTentacion’s Disturbing Response To Domestic Abuse Allegations

The 23-year-old reportedly drank heavily that evening and passed out at Harris’ Roger’s Park home. The victim is said to have woken up the next morning naked and sore and upon leaving, Harris informed her a man had sex with her while she was passed out, Gill said.

While the woman was unconscious Harris let an “unidentified man” sexually assault her. Once the victim got home, she learned Harris used her cell phone and saw a video of a man grabbing her rear and exposing her vagina to the camera. Harris can allegedly be heard instructing the man to not wake the victim.

READ Mother Of Woman Found In Hotel Freezer Claims Police Didn’t Do Enough

Harris can also be heard telling the man that the 23-year-old called her names and even slapped her. A few of the victim’s Snapchat followers reportedly saw some videos of the encounter.