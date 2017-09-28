In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, Beyonce helped out tremendously to provide Texas residents with food and supplies. And now the star is lending a helping hand to the victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. The singer recently hopped on the remix of J. Balvin and Willy Williams’ single “Mi Gente,” and they’re donating all of the proceeds to the island in their time of need.

The single, which was originally released in June 2017, is a rhythmic number with a hypnotic beat. Beyonce adds her own flavor to the track, mixing Spanish and English lyrics. “I be giving birth on these haters, cause I’m fertile / See these double C’s on this bag, Murda,” she sings

Following the release of the track, Beyonce posted a video, along with a message on Instagram, announcing her plans to raise funds for immediate relief. “I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands.” she said on Instagram “To help go to Beyonce.com/reliefefforts.”

Beyonce’s full relief efforts have been laid out on her official BeyGood website. On the site, she elaborates on her plans for victims of the recent earthquakes in Mexico, Hurricane Harvey in Texas, and Hurricane Irma and Maria in the Caribbean. For more details, visit the site here.

And check out the “Mi Gente (Remix)” below.