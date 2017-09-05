Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey Join Telethon To Aid Houston Residents

At the top of the month, legendary rapper Bun B and famed manager Scooter Braun announced plans to launch a telethon to aid Hurricane Harvey victims. “Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief” will premiere on Sept. 12 featuring Jamie Foxx, Michael Strahan, and now Beyonce, and Oprah Winfrey.

According to Rolling Stone, the aforementioned influencers will seek to raise funds for those affected by the destructive hurricane, which made landfall in late August. Per Buzzfeed, the storm left 53 people dead.

The telethon’s proceeds will be donated to charities such as Habitat for Humanity, Feeding Texas, United Way of Greater Houston, Save the Children, and other local organizations. Per a press release, “Hand in Hand will bring the country together to raise funds, spirits and help rebuild Texas in the wake of this unprecedented devastation.”

The telethon will air on local channels like CBS, NBC, Fox, and ABC on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. EST. People are also monitoring Hurricane Irma, a category 5 storm that is headed for the Caribbean and southern Florida.