Beyoncé traveled to her hometown of Houston on Friday (Sept. 8) to show her support for the city’s victims following the devastating flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

The pop superstar appeared at St. John’s Church in her native H-Town alongside mother Tina Knowles and daughter Blue Ivy, to share a message of love and solidarity with the gathered Texans who had weathered the recent Category 4 hurricane.

“This today is a celebration of survival,” Beyonce is seen saying to the gathered crowd in a Twitter video. “Y’all are my family, Houston is my home, and I thank God that y’all are safe, that your children are safe, the thing that really matters is your health and your children and your family and your life, and I just want to say that I love you.”

Earlier that day, Tina and Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams were seen serving lunch to flood victims from the storm, wearing aprons adorned with the message “BEY GOOD” — a reference to Beyonce’s charitable foundation of the same name.

Beyoncé had previously pledged her support to victims of the hurricane in a statement she issued to the Houston Chronicle. “My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help,” the statement read. “I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can.”

