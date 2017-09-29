Big K.R.I.T. Blasts “Confetti” On His First Single In Over A Year

Earlier this week, Big K.R.I.T. dropped a cryptic clue to the first offering from his upcoming album on social media. The image with the letters “TTI” was followed by two more posts from the Cadillactica rapper, which fueled more hype around his release.

While we thought the letters could’ve been the title of his upcoming project, K.R.I.T. pulled a fast one on us by only spelling out the name of his first single in over a year, “Confetti.” Last night (Sept. 29), the Mississippi native finally dropped the single on music streaming services everywhere. The bass-heavy intro guides us into K.R.I.T.’s gritty rhymes as they flow over a series of live instruments from guitar riffs to somber piano keys.

Celebrate Big K.R.I.T.’s comeback and push play on “Confetti” below.