Big K.R.I.T made an effort to stay away from the limelight while working on new music, and we think it’s time for the man to release a new project. Last month, the rapper’s manager Dutch tweeted that the follow-up to his phenomenal 2015 project It’s Better This Way is completed and turned in. To follow that, Krit is keeping his fans on their toes with some vague hints about his new project, which may be titled TTI.

Nothing else has been officially confirmed about the project yet, however, there are a couple minor details that we’re already aware of. It’s more than likely that the Mississippi native will release the project independently since he became a “free agent” last year after leaving Def Jam Records. There’s also speculation that Nas may appear on the album after they were spotted in the studio together last Fall.

Although he hasn’t dropped a solo record in a year, the Cadillactica rapper has appeared 0n records with other rapping phenoms like David Banner, B.o.B, and Dizzy Wright. The only burning question left is what could “TTI” possibly mean. In the meantime, we’ll keep an eye out for more clues in the case of Big K.R.I.T’s mystery project.