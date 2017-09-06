Blac Youngsta Seeks Mental Help In New Video For “Venting”

Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta decided to revisit his I’m Innocent mixtape to release the music visuals to his sincere track, “Venting.”

In the vulnerable visuals, the Heavy Camp CEO finds himself in an asylum recuperating from trauma stemming from the murder of his brother, poverty, drug abuse, among other issues.

“I wish I ain’t have to look in the eyes of my mother/I wish I could’ve died for my brother/I’ll lay it down for my brother/If i would’ve been there with him, then I would’ve fired for my brother/They said Ill go to jail if i Lie/But I still lie on my brother/Thank God everybody in the hood threw a cross at me before I got rich/Thank God for all the real niggas he don’ blessed me with and they didn’t switch,” raps Blac.

In related Blac Youngsta news, the CMG signee recently signed his first artist, Yung Money, to his Heavy Camp label. The novice rapper received a whopping $250.000 cash and Aston Martin as a signing bonus.

Watch the video above.