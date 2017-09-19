A Seattle man wearing a swastika armband met the wet concrete over the weekend after he was punched in the face for harassing African-Americans.

BuzzFeed News reports several anti-fascist Twitter accounts spotted the man on Sunday (Sept. 17) on Seattle transit screaming in the faces of people of color.

#AntiFascistAlert Nazi shit head seen on D line headed to downtown #Seattle Submitter said they were harassing a black man on the bus pic.twitter.com/ianQUnyCsC — BabyGoose (@bigotbasher) September 17, 2017

“I literally just got off a bus and was walking to a movie and saw some guy being obnoxious up the way. Which I’m used to in downtown Seattle, but then I saw the Nazi armband and realized we are dealing with a guy a little more than just obnoxious,” Sean Patrick Duff told the news outlet. As Twitter folks were trying to track the anonymous man down, the neo-Nazi found his way to an unknown passerby, who wasted no time sharing his own views on neo-Nazism with his hands.

After spewing out “they deserved welfare,” the man was quickly knocked to the ground. “He couldn’t get up, and he was reaching up for anyone with the Nazi armband, and no one was helping him,” Duff added. He posted the photo above on Facebook while another video capturing the moment found its way to YouTube. The man responsible for the punch was heard saying, “Ain’t nothing else to talk about,” before he left the scene.

The video was removed by YouTube for “harassment and bullying,” but that hasn’t stopped social media from getting a hold of it and connecting it to the popular “The Ting Goes” meme.

mans not hot pic.twitter.com/C8xgHOZwlh — Chai Goth (@Abid_ism) September 18, 2017

